Provincial fires crews battle the Trout Creek wildfire near Summerland from the air. Image: Donovan Wagner/Hiilite Web+Marketing

Mount Conkle fire grew but 90 per cent guarded

The wildfire has grown to an estimated 118 hectares from 93 hectares last night

Update 10:26 a.m.

The Mount Conkle wildfire has grown to an estimated 118 hectares in size.

Today 48 firefighters are on scene. BC Wildfire has reported that the fire is 90 per cent hand and machine guarded, and is hose lined around a majority of the fire.

The fire has responded well to suppression efforts.

There are 30 properties that remain on evacuation order in the northern portion of Garnet Valley because of the Mount Eneas wildfire.

In the Garnet Valley area and along Bridgeman Road 108 properties remain on evacuation alert.

Related: Progress being made on Okanagan wildfires

Related: Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

Original:

The Mount Conkle wildfire is now an estimated 93 hectares in size.

During the day 20 firefighters were on scene and BC Wildfire is reporting the blaze responded well to suppression efforts. The is currently 90 per cent hand and machine guarded and 60 per cent hose lined.

This fire has several good water sources and has good road access, which have contributed to the success of the crews on this fire.

Wind has been picking up about 6 p.m. each nigh causing issues for fire crews which has prompted earlier starts for aircraft since flying conditions decrease and become hazardous.

Okanagan Wildfires: An evening update on wildfires and evacuations

A Saturday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Update:Mount Eneas wildfire holds at 1,374 hectares

The wildfire is still considered out of control

Lincoln Hoel dominates B.C. Summer Games triathlon

West Kelowna teen competes in the final today

Progress being made on Okanagan wildfires

Danger not over, fires could flare up again

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

Recovery high schools could help teens before addiction takes hold: B.C. parents

Schools could provide mental health supports and let parents discuss their children’s drug use openly

Haida Gwaii village faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Housing is tight and the village is pretty close to zero vacancy

B.C. VIEWS: Unions regain control of public construction

B.C.’s 40-year battle swings back to international big labour

B.C. mining company, involved in 2014 spill, ordered to pay lost wages

Mount Polley Mining Company must pay wages to 26 employees who were laid off without proper notice

Update: Wildfire near Summerland mapped at 118 hectares

The Mount Conkle wildfire is 90 per cent guarded

Two significant wildfires burning in southeastern B.C.

More than 20 fires were burning in the Southeast Fire Centre as of Saturday afternoon

Volunteers provide the glue that keeps BC Games moving

The 2018 Cowichan Summer Games had more than 2,300 volunteers on hand across Vancouver Island

No Name brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says multiple illnesses reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario

