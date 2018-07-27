Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland being held

This fire, like others in the region, was sparked by lightning last week.

BC Wildfire Service says the firefighting efforts on the Mount Conkle in Summerland are now at the mop-up stage and it is being held.

The photo posted below is of the Mount Conkle #BCwildfire today, showing ground crews burning small pockets of unburnt fuels. This is done in order to prevent these fuels from burning in an uncontrolled fashion in the future. Success was seen on the line today as a result. pic.twitter.com/2VXSQxoh8N — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 26, 2018

The fire has an extended perimeter due to all the fingers and bays and there is hose around all of it, BC Wildfire Information officer Noelle Kekulla. Thursday’s objective was to mop up to 100 feet in and push to the middle.

The fire was started by lightning.

