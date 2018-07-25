Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland being held

This fire, like others in the region, was sparked by lightning last week.

The Mount Conkle wildfire in Summerland is being held at an estimated 118 hectares in size.

According to a statement from BC Wildfire Information officer Noelle Kekulla’s Wednesday update there was a chance for increased fire behaviour in all fuel types if forecasted winds materialize.

She added that one of the challenges of this fire is that there are many fingers —the long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body—which makes extinguishing the hot spots a time consuming task.

READ MORE: GROWING BUT CONTAINED

