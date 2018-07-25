Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland continues to be held

This fire, like others in the region, was sparked by lightning last week.

The Mount Conkle wildfire in Summerland is being held at an estimated 118 hectares in size.

Today 48 firefighters will be on scene. BC Wildfire said they don’t anticipate further growth in this fire due to weather and suppression tactics and firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots 100 feet from the perimeter of this fire.

The biggest challenge has been that this fire has many fingers (fingers are long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body), which is proving to be a bit difficult as they can be spotty.

Most Read