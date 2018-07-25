Mount Eneas fire, near Peachland, grows slightly

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland grew four hectares Tuesday

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland grew slightly Tuesday and was last mapped at 1,793 hectares.

This blaze is classified as out-of-control as BC Wildfire Service cannot guarantee that it won’t continue to spread if fuelled by wind, and BC Wildfire predicts that will generally be in a southerly direction.

BC Wildfire is continuing to merge fires in the Peachland region with control lines as well as burn out any fuels as needed.

“Firefighters are extinguishing any hot spots that are left behind from these small scale burn operations,” states BC Wildfire.

Evacuation alerts for 698 properties in the Central Okanagan Regional District within the vicinity of the Mt. Eneas fire remain in place.

Properties on Alert include:

  • 7100 – 7210 Brent Road
  • 7212 – 7280 Highway 97 South
  • Finlay Creek Cabins

The fire was significantly smaller going into the weekend, but it was intentionally expanded as part of a larger plan to gain control over the blaze that was sparked by lightning last week.

Glen Burgess, incident commander for the Okanagan complex of wildfires told media Sunday afternoon that BC Wildfire intentionally increased the size of the Mount Eneas fire, forcing it to join with the nearby Munro Forest Service Road Wildfire wildfire.

“The objective was to remove that fuel at our time when the weather was co-operating,” said Burgess.

Moving forward temperatures are expected to rise, though and that may present challenges.

