Smoke from the Mt. Law fire as seen from downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

Smoke from the Mt. Law fire as seen from downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

Mount Law fire now 800 hectares, guards in place to protect West Kelowna neighbourhood

Eight fire departments from different jurisdictions also assisted with the fire overnight

A wildfire burning just above West Kelowna on Highway 97C has grown to an estimated 800 hectares overnight.

Fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) Noelle Kekula said the Mount Law wildfire grew due to overnight winds.

Eight fire departments from area municipalities were on deck throughout the night, assisting with containment. Kekula added they now have a three-kilometre machine-built guard up to protect the city’s Glenrosa neighbourhood.

“As soon as we get air support, we’re going to get that going,” she said.

“We’ll be throwing a bunch of stuff at it.”

She said there is no new information regarding ground crews yet, but they will also be on hand to support suppression efforts.

Once an assessment of the Mount Law fire is made, Kekula said BCWS will move resources around from other fires in the Okanagan.

“We’ll prioritize properties and infrastructure and manage accordingly from there.”

The Mount Law fire was discovered on Sunday (Aug. 15) evening and is suspected to be human-caused. Evacuation alerts and orders have been issued for several homes in Glenrosa as a result.

READ MORE: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
Next story
Wildfires force thousands to evacuate, highways to close across B.C. Interior

Just Posted

West Kelowna pizza parlour Pizzamoreh is offering free food for evacuees displaced by the Mount Law wildfire. (Pizzamoreh Artisan Pizzeria/Facebook)
West Kelowna pizza parlour offers free meals for evacuees, firefighters

Smoke from the Mt. Law fire as seen from downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)
Mount Law fire now 800 hectares, guards in place to protect West Kelowna neighbourhood

Brian Rogers (far left), Cade Desjarlais (left), Tim Krupa (right) and Tracy Gray (far right) will be seeking to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in Ottawa this fall. (Paula Tran/Kelowna Capital News)
Meet the candidates: Kelowna-Lake Country

Dan Albas (left), Joan Phillip (middle) and Sarah Eves (right) are eyeing a seat in Ottawa this fall for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
Meet the candidates: Central Okanagan-Nicola-Similkameen