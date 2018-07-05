Mountain bike stolen in Lake Country

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are searching for thieves in the district

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve Lake Country crimes.

In the early hours of July 1, on the 13000 block of Apex Crescent, an $8,500 mountain bike was stolen from a bike rack from the back of a pickup truck.

The stolen bike was a white Santa Cruz Tallboy CC with black writing. It has a Fox front and rear suspension, handlebar and under seat storage bags, an electronic bell, riser attachment on the handlebar, KS drop seat, white Crank Bros Candy clip-in pedal, and extended horn style hand grips, according to the crime stoppers in a news release.

A male suspect was seen on video casing vehicles that morning at 3:45 a.m. close to Apex Cres along Shoreline Drive.

On June 30, a theft also occurred from a cargo trailed on Chase Road.

The lock was cut off the trailer and $6,500 worth of items were stolen.

Some of the items include various dirt bike gear (helmets, bags, chest protectors), an Evinrude boat motor and trolling motor, boat gas tank with pump, two tents, two batteries, a diesel generator, projector and screen, two mountain bikes (a Black Giant and Red Diamondback), propane campfire, and a number of additional camping supplies.

If you have any information related to this theft please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

