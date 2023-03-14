(News Bulletin file photo)

(News Bulletin file photo)

Mountie sent to hospital, car windows smashed after tangling with Kamloops teens

Youth maced, police car window smashed, multiple teens sent to drunk tank last weekend

  • Mar. 14, 2023 3:00 p.m.
  • News

~Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties maced a youth, lodged multiple teens in the drunk tank and will be recommending charges against another who smashed a police car’s window during the first weekend of March.

Several people were arrested and ticketed after police responded to a report that 20 teens were intoxicated and causing a disturbance near the bus loop around Lansdowne Street and Sixth Avenue last Friday at about 8:30 p.m., according to an RCMP press release.

Multiple officers attended and arrested five youths, one of whom, police said, appeared likely to assault officers, resulting in police deploying pepper spray at the individual, the release said.

The youths were taken to cells, then later released to their guardians and issued tickets in relation to possession of alcohol by a minor and public intoxication.

It wasn’t the only incident involving youths that weekend.

Police also arrested an intoxicated male youth at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, on the North Shore and seized a knife from him. Officers had responded to a report of an attempted car theft in the 800-block of Fortune Drive and were later called to a location two blocks away for a male acting erratically who fit the description of the person said to have attempted the vehicle theft.

The youth was lodged in cells to sober up safely, and later released to a guardian.

Anyone who has information or witnessed anything related to this investigation can call police at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-7444.

Also on March 4, just before midnight, a Kamloops RCMP officer was patrolling the 400-block of Lansdowne Street when he heard a vehicle alarm, leading to the officer arresting a male youth for mischief, and would later discover smashed vehicle windows.

The suspect, however, fled the scene, but was located by another officer. That officer struggled to detain the suspect, who smashed a police vehicle window while resisting arrest, and a assaulted a police officer at Royal Inland Hospital after being transported there by paramedics. The assaulted officer required medical treatment for his non-life threatening injuries, according to a police press release.

Police are expected to recommend charges against the teen.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP remain on scene after body found in car

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band Police warn of attempted abduction

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeKamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Indian Band Police warn of attempted abduction
Next story
Canada won’t fund Vancouver Island rail revival, returning land to First Nation

Just Posted

This is a file photo of wild horses on Highway 97 near Red Wings. (Western News file photo)
‘Disheartening act’: 17 wild horses found shot in area west of Kamloops

(File photo)
Crisis call leads to Explosive Disposal Unit dispatched to West Kelowna residence

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex to be built at 453 Oprey Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Apartments approved for Kelowna’s South Pandosy neighbourhood

North Okanagan RCMP seized 51 guns, the result of a two-month long investigation. (North Okanagan RCMP)
Okanagan RCMP make ‘by far the largest and most significant drug and gun seizure’

Pop-up banner image