Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)

1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving drunk

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties caught identical twins driving impaired in the span of an hour Saturday – one sister was coming to pick up the other and drive her home.

RCMP pulled over a 28-year-old motorist at a drinking and driving roadblock near 10th Avenue and McBride Boulevard on May 29, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

A roadside screening device detected the driver had a blood-alcohol level higher than the legal limit and she was issued a 24-hour driving suspension.

“She was told to call someone that hadn’t been drinking to come and pick her up,” said Kalanj.

The suspect called her twin, who rolled up to the roadblock at 5:32 a.m. even drunker.

Results from a screening device put her blood alcohol concentration higher than that of her sister’s. She was issued a three-day driving ban.

It was a case of the identically impaired, Kalanj said.

“Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be.”


Most Read