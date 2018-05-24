Mounties delayed crash clean-up, Tuesday traffic into Kelowna backed up for hours

A traffic jam that added up to three hours to a Tuesday morning commute from West Kelowna to Kelowna is being attributed to an RCMP investigation of the scene.

The concessionaire, SNC Lavalin is responsible for managing incidents on the William R. Bennett bridge and they liaise closely with the ministry whenever these incidents occur. The accident happened at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday.

“SNC Lavalin was on site within 10 minutes, however, the RCMP required an analysis of the accident scene and instructed SNC Lavalin to not remove the vehicles until their analysis was complete. All lanes were open at 8:17 a.m.,” said a representaitve from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“The ministry’s contract with SNC Lavalin does include penalties for lane closures, however, this does not include the portion of time where RCMP are doing analysis, as this is beyond SNC’s control.”

READ MORE: CRASH BACKS UP TRAFFIC

SNC Lavalin takes proactive approaches to ensuring incidents like the one we experienced this morning are cleared quickly, including having a tow-truck parked on standby during peak traffic times in the morning and afternoon.

Ministry staff works closely with SNC Lavalin to ensure they are meeting their contractual obligations. For further information on this incident, please contact RCMP.

“Initial reports by witnesses at the scene indicated that vehicles involved in the collision sustained heavy damage and that all vehicles and their drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“Witnesses also reported that a trailer attached to one of the vehicles involved became unhitched.”

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.