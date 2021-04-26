Police found drugs, replica guns, and stolen property at a Kelowna home on Friday, April 23. (Contributed)

Police found drugs, replica guns, and stolen property at a Kelowna home on Friday, April 23. (Contributed)

Mounties seize drugs, replica guns, alleged stolen property from Kelowna home

Four people were arrested after RCMP executed a search warrant on a Highway 97 home last Friday

Four people were arrested at a Kelowna home on Friday (Apr. 23) after police found drugs, replica guns, and stolen property inside.

The Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2500-block of Highway 97 North, finding meth, LSD, fentanyl and several replica guns and stolen property.

Two men were released without charge at this time. One woman was released on conditions for a future court date for driving while prohibited and another woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter.

No charges have been laid at this time for the alleged drugs or stolen property, but the investigation is ongoing. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for review and charge approval.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Rogers gives phones, plans to Kelowna Women’s Shelter

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer takes home title at Florida tournament

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lost for words:’ Grief, anger, generosity after COVID-19 kills Ontario girl, 13
Next story
West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32. (Contributed)
West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

A homeowner was working near the edge of a gulley on his property when he fell down an embankment

Police found drugs, replica guns, and stolen property at a Kelowna home on Friday, April 23. (Contributed)
Mounties seize drugs, replica guns, alleged stolen property from Kelowna home

Four people were arrested after RCMP executed a search warrant on a Highway 97 home last Friday

(Pexels photo)
Rogers gives phones, plans to Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Residents in shelters across B.C. get phone plans from Rogers help them escape abuse

All eyes are on an incoming shot as West Kelowna Warriors forward Carter Wilkie (centre) tries to screen Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say while being hounded by Silverbacks defenceman Tucker Hartmann during West Kelowna’s 3-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, April 25, in Vernon. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors blank Silverbacks

Third-string goalie Austin Madge makes 33 saves in 3-0 win as Warriors snap five-game losing skid to Salmon Arm

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse believed 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nominated for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)
$12.8 million Okanagan home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

Realtor Kevin Chen reported threats made against him to police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Residents near Christina Lake, B.C. awoke early Sunday, April 26, to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
Flash flood hits West Kootenay homes

No one hurt in sudden deluge that saw four people flee their home near Christina Lake, B.C.

Most Read