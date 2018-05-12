Mounties to investigate small fire at KGH

A small fire was quickly snuffed out at Kelowna General Hospital

The Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a small fire in a room on the fifth floor of the Centenial building at Kelowna General Hospital at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday.

“It was reported to the first arriving officer that staff had extinguished the fire with fire extinguishers,” said John Kelly, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department.

“Crews were sent to the area to confirm the fire was out. The fire was confined to a small desk and chair with no extension to the surrounding area.”

There were no injuries to staff or patients and no evacuation was required. The incident will be investigated by the RCMP.

