(Solid Rock Video/Facebook)

Movie extras wanted for Kelowna film production

A street hockey scene needs drop-in extras outside of the Kelowna Gospel Mission

A local film production is looking for movie extras for a scene in downtown Kelowna this weekend.

Solid Rock Video is looking for volunteers for the next project which has been commissioned by the Kelowna Gospel Mission. The extras will partake in a street hockey game and the video will highlight those experiencing homelessness downtown.

“Sports has a way of bringing people of all walks of life together. It’s something we have in common, and this video is about showcasing the things we all have in common,” said Curtis Allen, owner of Solid Rock Video.

“You may have had dreams of playing in the NHL as a child, and someone currently experiencing homelessness may have had the same dream.”

READ MORE: Kelowna youth can make a difference with a neighbourhood grant

READ MORE: Kelowna candidates’ signs headed to dump

Extras of all ages are invited to the filming on Oct. 22 in front of the mission at 259 Leon Avenue from 9:45 am to 11 a.m. Volunteers can join the game or cheer on the players from the sidelines.

“We want to show that homeless are the same as anyone. It is curtain situations that change our path,” said Michael Morrison, director of development at Kelowna Gospel Mission.

“This video can help to take away that negative picture”

READ MORE: Special Olympics fundraiser coming to UBC Okanagan

Extras will be provided the hockey sticks while wearing hockey jerseys is optional.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary
Next story
Teen bookworms could be setting themselves up for richer future: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Movie extras wanted for Kelowna film production

A street hockey scene needs drop-in extras outside of the Kelowna Gospel Mission

Transportation costs jump by more than $1M for Central Okanagan School District

The school district expects to spend $4.68 million on school buses this year

Kelowna youth can make a difference with a neighbourhood grant

The city will award deserving youth the opportunity to make an impact on their community

Kelowna candidates’ signs headed to dump

Dozens of signs were picked up for not complying with bylaws, according to the city

Boil water notice issued for many Westshore Estate customers

This is the fourth boil water/water quality advisory for the westside of Okanagan Lake in last month

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Salmon Arm arena told to upgrade ice chilling system in 2020 or face closure

Fatal ammonia leak in Fernie prompts Technical Safety BC to order 20-year-old chillers replacement

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Most Read