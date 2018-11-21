Move crews filming on the roof of a Bernard Avenue building in downtown Kelowna Wednesday. —Alistair Waters/Capital News

Movie-making in Kelowna

Film crews will be shooting scenes around the city for a new movie until early December

Lights. Camera. Kelowna.

Movie-making has returned to the city with film crews working around town on a film titled Undying.

On Wednesday, the crews set up on the roof of a Bernard Avenue building downtown, part of shooting around the city that is expected to last until early next month.

Earlier this week, the City of Kelowna said filming will temporarily affect traffic on a number of city streets around town between now and Dec. 8.

They will include Bernard Avenue, which will be intermittently closed for short periods between 6 a.m. and noon between Abbott Street and Ellis Street, the City Park parking lot near the North Field, which will be closed until Friday, West Avenue, between Pandosy Street and Tutt Street,which will be closed from Friday evening until Saturday night and Meikle Avenue, which will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

On Tuesday, filming was scheduled for Prospera Place, with about 100 volunter extras playing the part of hockey fans.

Signs will be posted to indicate filming is taking place in the affected areas.

On Wednesday a member of the film crew on Bernard Avenue said he believed the name of the movie being shot in Kelowna is a working title because a movie with same name was recently released.

On Wednesday, the film crew was shooting on the roof of the building that houses Lulu Lemon, Barreroom and Spin Co at Bernard and Pandosy.

