Movie making in West Kelowna

Big-budget movie Daughter of the Wolf currently being shot in the city

The movie Daughter of the Wolf is currently being shot in West Kelowna. —Image: Pixabay

West Kelowna is ready for its close-up.

Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland says principal photography began March 18 in West Kelowna on the action thriller film, Daughter of the Wolf.

The movie stars Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Mr. Holland’s Opus); Gina Carano (Haywire, Fast & Furious 6) and Brendan Fehr (Final Destination, Roswell). Rounding out the cast are Anton Gillis-Adelman (Designated Survivor, Birthmarked) and Sydelle Noel (Glow, Black Panther).

Daughter of the Wolf is being directed by David Hackl (Saw V) and was written by Nika Agiashvili (Tbilisi, I Love You).

It is the third co-venture for Minds Eye Entertainment and QME Entertainment, which is two films this spring that were both shot in the Okanagan, the Nicolas Cage sci-fi action thriller, The Humanity Bureau in April and the Christina Ricci/John Cusack psychological thriller, Distorted in June.

It is also the third film in a six-picture production slate for Minds Eye Entertainment and VMI Worldwide.

Daughter of the Wolf is being produced by Kevin DeWalt (Forsaken, The Tall Man), Danielle Masters (Forsaken, WolfCop) and Benjamin DeWalt (The Recall, The Humanity Bureau) of Minds Eye Entertainment, along with Doug Falconer (The Warrior’s Way, Forsaken) of Falconer Pictures and VMI Worldwide in association with Invico Capital and The Fyzz Facility.

“Mind’s Eye Entertainment’s slate of films that they continue to bring to the Okanagan and shoot here, is a clear statement on what the Okanagan is offering to producers,” said Summerland.

“This represents the continuing growth trend as the region gains recognition as a great film and television production location.”

