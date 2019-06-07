Crime Stoppers is looking for any information on these two people after an incident at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on March 29. (Crime Stoppers South Okanagan photo)

‘Ms. Fire Alarm’ sought after by Okanagan RCMP

South Okanagan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers are looking for a pair of alleged thieves

RCMP are looking for a pair of alleged thieves who pulled the fire alarm at a store hoping to get the advantage of having no one around.

In a recent post from South Okanagan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers, who are calling the woman allegedly involved ‘Ms. False Alarm,’ the incident happened at The Bay in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on March 29 around 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers looking to get a scent on alleged thieves

“Your buddy then approached the cosmetic counter where he was surprised that the employee was still there. It appears the two of you were hoping to do a little shopping on your own while everyone evacuated for the alarm. Your actions, in addition to being criminal, caused inconvenience to customers and staff, as well as attendance of the Penticton Fire Department,” the news release states.

It is also alleged the pair took a cab on March 31 and did not pay the fare.

Information can be sent to the Crime Stoppers tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.southokanagancrimestoppers.ca and submit a tip through their website with reference to file number 2019-8227.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Just Posted

Special weather statement issued for Okanagan Connector

Late season snow is expected for the Merrit to Kelowna highway

Kelowna restaurants feeling surge courtesy of Raptors’ success

Local restaurants, pubs and bars are benefitting from the team’s finals run

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

A chance of showers tomorrow; sun expected Sunday

Tear gas used by Kelowna RCMP in search of Glenmore home

Suspected drugs, replica fire arms taken from home on Longhill Road, one arrested and later released

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

South Okanagan mom on the road to recovery following stem cell treatment

Emma Alcott, 23, is home five weeks early after treatment for stage four Hodgkin lymphoma

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

Video of Penticton assault victim making strides in his recovery

Bradley Eliason was in a medically-induced coma for over three weeks, now talking and walking

UPDATE: Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 200 hectares

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Vernon June 17

Most Read