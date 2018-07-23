Mt. Conkle wildfire near Summerland remains 118 hectares

This fire has several good water sources and has good road access.

The Mount Conkle wildfire in Summerland has grown to an estimated 118 hectares in size.

Today 48 firefighters are on scene. BC Wildfire has reported that the fire is 90 per cent hand and machine guarded, and is hose lined around a majority of the fire.

The fire has responded well to suppression efforts.

There are 30 properties that remain on evacuation order in the northern portion of Garnet Valley because of the Mount Eneas wildfire.

This fire has several good water sources and has good road access, which have contributed to the success of the crews on this fire.

