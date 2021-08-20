B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith grows to 70 hectares overnight

Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a state of local emergency Thursday night

After yesterday’s efforts that included helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment and other firefighters, ground crews remained at Mt. Hayes near Ladysmith overnight continuing to battle the blaze.

The fire, about two and a half kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway, started in the early afternoon Thursday, Aug. 19.

Late that night, Cowichan Valley Regional District declared a state of local emergency in response to the wildfire, applying to Electoral Area H and a small portion of Area G. An evacuation order was issued for a Fortis B.C.-owned property on Ninatti Road.

The CVRD reported last night that the fire was 20 hectares last night and B.C. Wildfire Service is now reporting it has grown to 70 hectares. The regional district said it has limited public access to forestry roads in the area.

“The CVRD Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains in contact with municipal fire response teams, the Town of Ladysmith and the Stz’uminus First Nation for situational awareness,” the regional district noted in a press release.

READ ALSO: Crews fighting wildfire near Ladysmith


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresWildfires

Previous story
BC SPCA Kelowna’s transport vehicles allegedly vandalized
Next story
VIDEO: Residents cheer on crews as they continue to battle White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Shannondee Rigby’s West Kelowna home was razed by the Mount Law wildfire on Aug. 15. (Contributed)
Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna teacher who lost home in Mount Law wildfire

(Contributed)
Crash slows Highway 97 traffic in Lake Country

The Kelowna branch of the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) is located at 3785 Casorso Road. (Google Maps)
BC SPCA Kelowna’s transport vehicles allegedly vandalized

Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)
White Rock Lake wildfire ‘far from over’: Vernon mayor