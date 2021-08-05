Mt. Miller wildfire erupts over Highway 97C near Glenrosa

Teresa Ripley posted this photo to Facebook of the Mt. Miller fire. Wayne Shaw posted this photo to Peachland Neighbours of the Mt. Miller fire

Just after the Brenda Creek wildfire was determined to be held another blaze broke out near Glenrosa above Highway 97 C.

BC Wildfire is on scene of the one-hectare blaze with six personnel, three helicopters and air tankers.

There are no structures threatened and no evacuation alerts at this time.

The fire was reported on Thursday, Aug. 5, however, it’s unclear when the blaze sparked and if it is a ‘holdover fire’ from lightning earlier in the week.

West Kelowna residents took to social media to say they could see smoke and flames from the area about 3 p.m.

Helicopter crews can be seen pouring buckets of water on the fire.

The blaze is being called the Mt. Miller wildfire.

