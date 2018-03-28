A mudslide blocking part of KLO road in East Kelowna. - Image: RCMP

Updated: Mudslide site cleared on KLO

A mudslide occurred this afternoon on KLO Road in east Kelowna

Update: 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP and other emergency crews have now cleared the site of the mudslide along KLO Road, which has now been re-opened to traffic in both directions, said the RCMP.

Original:

Kelowna RCMP are currently on scene after responding to reports of a mudslide affecting traffic in East Kelowna.

Just before 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Kelowna RCMP received reports of a mudslide that had just occurred in the 2700 block of KLO Road. Police have been told that the slide, which had been estimated to be one and a half feet deep in some areas, had almost covered both the east and west bound lanes of the roadway at that location.

Traffic was blocked in both directions but according to reports, is now single-lane alternating.

RCMP have not received any reports of injuries related to the slide at this time.

Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident, for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene.

RCMP recommend that motorists consider planning an alternate route, as crews estimate the roadway may be closed periodically for the next hour to allow crews to work.

Updates may be provided as they become available.

