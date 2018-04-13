Mudslide closes Highway 3A near Keremeos

Drive B.C. is reporting that Highway 3A is closed at Yellow Lake

Drive B.C. is reporting that Highway 3A is closed at Yellow Lake due to debris on the road.

The road is closed in both directions 10 kilometres east of Keremeos because of a mudslide.

An assessment is taking place and there is no estimated time of opening. Drive B.C. will be posting their next update at noon.

