DriveBC reports single-lane, alternating traffic between Monte Lake and Falkland

Those travelling Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops are warned of a mudslide near Westwold.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect as between Chase-Falkland and Monte Lake roads for nearly 27 kilometres.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. and the next update is expected at 6 p.m. on DriveBC.

