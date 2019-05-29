VIDEO: Mueller’s public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment

Special counsel says it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statement on the Russia investigation is fueling fresh calls to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a step that Democratic leaders have so far resisted.

Mueller indicated Wednesday that it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings. The special counsel said he was guided by Justice Department policy against bringing charges against a sitting president and stressed he couldn’t exonerate Trump.

That amounts to an open invitation for some in Congress to launch impeachment proceedings. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democratic presidential candidate, said impeachment hearings should begin “tomorrow.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler stopped short of calling for an impeachment inquiry but vowed to continue investigating. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress “will continue to investigate and legislate.”

Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP find the wrong stolen truck in weekend chase
Next story
Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

Just Posted

B.C. high school track and field provincials hit Kelowna

The championships will be at the Apple Bowl starting May 30

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

Kelowna RCMP find the wrong stolen truck in weekend chase

A high-risk takedown uncovered a Ford F350 originally stolen from Edmonton

City of Kelowna to install 4 new electric vehicle chargers

The $350,000 project will be funded by grants, the province and FortisBC

UBC Okanagan mental health clinic to remain open

After a successful five-week pilot project, the drop-in clinic is staying open on campus

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks video sponsorship

You can vote to help Vernon’s Tattoo win a chance to make video on how event began

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

LETTER: Couple helped during bear encounter

Incident occurred near Summerland Waterfront Resort

Salmon Arm resident’s backyard becomes moose daycare

Conservation officer says it’s normal for moose to stash calves in safe place for period of time

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Okanagan high jumper takes silver at national college finals

Armstrong’s Trinity Hansma’s second-place result helped UBC T-Birds win national women’s team title

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Most Read