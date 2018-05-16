Multi-family development approved by Lake Country council

The development will be located between Woodsdale and Redecopp Roads

A mulit-family development was given the green light Tuesday by Lake Country council.

The development permit was approved for eight row housing buildings with a total of 42 units. Each row housing building will contain five or six units and will take up two properties between Woodsdale and Redecopp Roads, near the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Coun. Todd McKenzie expressed concern about drainage for the property during the regular council meeting.

Michael Mercer, director of engineering and environmental services with the district, said a more extensive referral will be submitted to public works at the time of development.

Coun. Penny Gambell also asked about parking at the development, and used The Lakes community as an example where the narrow street prevents proper snow removal and with cars parked on the street, it becomes single lane traffic.

“The soil is being removed, good draining soil is being put in and its being built above the water table and our engineer’s opinion is that it’s actually going to enhance the groundwater conditions because it’s going to store more water in that granular fill. From a surface drainage perspective, there’s an on-site retention tank as part of the storm design,” said Tim McLennan, director of design and operations with Faction Projects.

No parking will be permitting on the street designated between the two complexes as a strata road. The road is also wider and each home has two large garages, he said. Six visitor units will also be available.

