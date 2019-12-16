Multi-vehicle accident east of Revelstoke; Highway 1 closed

DriveBC said to expect heavy delays

DriveBC is reporting a multi-vehicle accident near Revelstoke on Highway 1.

The accidents are between Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk just 18 km east of Revelstoke.

The road is currently closed and an assessment is in progress. DriveBC says to expect heavy delays and congestion. It does not give an estimation for re-opening.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke with more snow expected.

See DriveBC for more details.

