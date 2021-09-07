Crash on Dilworth Drive. (Paula Tran / Capital News)

Multi-vehicle crash at Harvey and Dilworth

The incident is causing delays

A multi-vehicle crash is causing a delay for commuters on Harvey Avenue at Dilworth Drive, Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. and witnesses say several vehicles are involved.

Dilworth is closed southbound while emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone involved is injured.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashKelowna

Previous story
7 vehicles impounded after busted speeding in North Okanagan over long weekend

Just Posted

Crash on Dilworth Drive. (Paula Tran / Capital News)
Multi-vehicle crash at Harvey and Dilworth

The closure will affect customers with postal codes beginning with V1W, V1V, V1Y and V1Z. (Contributed)
Canada Post facility in Kelowna closes temporarily after employee COVID-19 case

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann leads a small group of riders between Vernon and Lake Country during the homecoming stretch of the 20th annual Cops For Kids cycling fundraiser (Cops For Kids)
RCMP cycle through the Okanagan during Cops for Kids fundraiser

Smoke may continue to be seen from the White Rock Lake wildfire, but it is now considered under control. (Contributed)
Local state of emergency in Central Okanagan lifted for White Rock Lake wildfire