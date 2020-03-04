Compact snow is being reported along parts of the Coquihalla Highway (Photo courtesy of Drive BC)

Multi-vehicle crash causes serious delays on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios brake check earlier today

A multi-vehicle accident on the Coquihalla Highway is causing serious delays for drivers.

According to Drive BC, the highway is down to one lane southbound at the Zopkios brake check due to the crash.

READ MORE: Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

Drive BC said commuters can also expect compact snow and icy sections on the highway near the Coquihalla Summit.

With the slippery conditions, variable speed limits have been set to as low as 80 km/h along parts of the highway.

Drive BC is also reporting compact snow along parts of Highway 97C for commuters.

For up-to-date information on the highway conditions, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

