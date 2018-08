According to witnesses a truck rear ended several other vehicles

A pickup truck rear ended another vehicle in West Kelowna on Tuesday evening, causing a chain reaction crash.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on Elliott Road and Dobbin Road.

Those involved declined help from paramedics according to witnesses on scene.

A lane was blocked for some time while emergency crews were on scene causing traffic delays in the area.

