Multi-vehicle crash on Glenmore Drive at Summit in Kelowna Friday afternoon

Traffic backed up as three vehiciles involved and lamp standard comes down

Update:

The collision has resulted in no right turn onto Summit from Glenmore and is slowing traffic in the immediate area.

Traffic is moving very slowly northbound on Glenmore and congestion is building as a result of the accident.

Original story:

Emergency crews are one the scene in the Glenmore area of Kelowna after a multi-vehicle crash that brought down a roadside lamp standard.

The lamp standard is currently blocking traffic near the Glenmore Road and Summit Drive intersection.

All the occupants of the vehicles are are believed to be out and police and fire crews are on scene. It’s not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday

There is only one lane open on Glenmore Drive at the intersection with Summit and there appears to be three vehicles involved.

Traffic is backed up on Glenmore Drive at Mountain Avenue due to a rush hour crash at Glenmore and Summit. —Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

