Multi vehicle incident on bridge snarls westbound Kelowna traffic

Traffic out of Kelowna is down to one lane

An incident on the Bennett Bridge has snarled traffic heading westbound to West Kelowna. (Brittany Webster Photo)

A multi vehicle incident on the William Bennett Bridge has ground westbound traffic to a halt on Sunday.

Four vehicles are involved in the incident, which has led to a police presence, along with a tow truck.

Traffic is currently down to one lane, slow moving all the way to Gordon Drive.

According to a reporter on scene, there does not appear to be any injuries.

