Multi vehicle incident on bridge snarls westbound Kelowna traffic

Traffic out of Kelowna is down to one lane

A multi vehicle incident on the William Bennett Bridge has ground westbound traffic to a halt on Sunday.

Four vehicles are involved in the incident, which has led to a police presence, along with a tow truck.

Traffic is currently down to one lane, slow moving all the way to Gordon Drive.

According to a reporter on scene, there does not appear to be any injuries.

