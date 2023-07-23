Multi vehicle incident on bridge snarls westbound Kelowna traffic

A multi vehicle incident on the William Bennett Bridge has ground westbound traffic to a halt on Sunday.
Four vehicles are involved in the incident, which has led to a police presence, along with a tow truck.
Traffic is currently down to one lane, slow moving all the way to Gordon Drive.
According to a reporter on scene, there does not appear to be any injuries.
