Multiculturalism grants support anti-racism initiatives across Okanagan

The program has provided $300,000 in grants to tackle racism while supporting systemic change

The Penticton Art Gallery, led by curator Paul Crawford (middle) received a $5000 grant to support their Ignite the Arts Festival. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

Five non-profit organizations in the Interior were recipients of $5,000 through the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants for upcoming projects that build intercultural interaction.

The B.C. Multiculturalism Grants program provides a total of $300,000 annually to non-profit and charitable organizations for projects promoting collaborative community approaches that tackle racism and hate while supporting systemic change.

In Revelstoke the Flying Arrow Productions Society received the grant to support their upcoming outdoor community-based musical presentation.

READ MORE: Musical theatre to return to Revelstoke after two year hiatus

Other projects benefiting from this years grants include:

Family Resource Centre Society for the North Okanagan’s Newcomer Women Outreach Program (Vernon): – a women’s group for refugee and immigrant women that helps build relationships and connect newcomer women with counselling.

Museum and Archives of Vernon’s Introduction to Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in the Workplace (Vernon): an interactive training program for North Okanagan professionals, businesses and community organizations to introduce and address concepts of bias, privilege and discrimination in the workplace and to teach practical strategies to confront racism and privilege.

Penticton Art Gallery’s Ignite the Arts Festival (Penticton): bringing together and celebrating all artists, individuals and organizations in Penticton’s diverse arts and culture community.

Wahkohtowin Wellness Services Association’s Indigenous Leadership and Cultural Sensitivity Workshop and Training (Kelowna): to provide training to supervisors and Wahkohtowin wellness leaders about Indigenous ways of leading Indigenous teams, and promoting cultural awareness and safe practices in dealing with marginalized populations, including family violence, addictions and homelessness.

READ MORE: Good Spirit Box shares digital recordings of Secwépemc creation stories

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaPentictonRevelstokeVernon