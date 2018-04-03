Multiple arrest warrants issued for Kelowna man

Wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and multiple counts of theft.

RCMP in Kelowna is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Christopher Stephen Maynard, of Kelowna wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and multiple counts of theft.

Maynard is a Caucasian male who is six-foot-one, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

If you spot Christopher Maynard, do not approach him, please call your local police, the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

