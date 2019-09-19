Multiple crashes, including a bus, plague Highway 97

Thursday’s evening commute in Kelowna slowed by collisions

Multiple collisions on Highway 97 are slowing Thursday’s evenings commute.

Just before 5 p.m. a two vehicle collision stopped traffic at Leckie Road and Highway 97.

Leckie is reduced to one lane going north.

Then just after 5 p.m. a multi-vehicle collision occurred at Highway 33 and 97.

Collision at Harvey Ave and Hwy 33 between a bus, a car and a truck. Harvey down to two lanes going north. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/GozmJMh1mt — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 20, 2019

A city bus, a truck and a car were reportedly involved in the crash.

According to a witness the bus clipped the back end of a truck that was turning, which caused the truck to spin around and come to rest on a median on Highway 33.

The bus, which had passengers on board, was headed to UBC Okanagan.

Injuries are not known at this time, however three ambulances are on scene.

Traffic is slow going headed north along Highway 97.

Traffic slow crossing Harvey Ave at Leckie Road due to collision. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/U4j8Mna1PO — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 20, 2019

