A number of products including Kinder Egg Hunt kits, Kinder Surprise Eggs and Schoko Bons have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (Health Canda photos)

A number of products including Kinder Egg Hunt kits, Kinder Surprise Eggs and Schoko Bons have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (Health Canda photos)

Multiple Kinder chocolate products recalled due to salmonella risk

There have been no illnesses related to the recall reported in Canada at this time

Easter is right around the corner and Canadians who purchased a number of Kinder chocolate products may be in for an unwelcome Easter surprise.

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple Kinder chocolate products manufactured by Ferraro Canada for possible salmonella contamination. Recalled products include advent calendars, egg hunt kits, Kinder Surprise eggs, Schoko-Buns and mini-eggs.

The chocolatier proactively triggered the recall after multiple batches of Kinder Surprise eggs were pulled from stores in the U.S., Spain and England.

A Kinder production facility in Belgium has been temporarily shut down as health authorities investigate the source of the salmonella contamination.

There have been no reported illnesses from consuming Kinder chocolates in Canada at this time.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but it can still result in illness. Health Canada warns that young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

If you believe you have purchased a recalled product throw it out or return it to the place of purchase. If you believe you have gotten sick from consuming a recalled product, contact a medical professional.

READ MORE: U.S. FDA reports 91 cases of norovirus linked to B.C. oysters

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health

Previous story
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured
Next story
With a ‘55-inch viewing system,’ eye surgery at B.C. hospital gets a 3D boost

Just Posted

(Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)
Kelowna Rockets’ Colton Dach named Player of the Week

Carr’s Landing Station 81 outfitting its new bush truck April 11, 2022 (District of Lake Country/Facebook)
Carr’s Landing Station 81 gets new bush truck just ahead of fire season

Naxolone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, is part of Interior Health’s addiction services in harm reduction. IH just announced new outpatient withdrawal services in Penticton, Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon. (File photo)
New outpatient withdrawal services coming to Penticton, Kamloops, Vernon and Kelowna

An RCMP officer keeps an eye on residents as they pack up their items after spending the night at a new homeless camp set up near the Kelowna Curling Club in November 2019. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)
Grant application for Kelowna’s outdoor sheltering program