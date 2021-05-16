Multiple reports of cats poisoned in Penticton prompts SPCA warning

The SPCA is warning of multiple cats being poisoned in Penticton. (Contributed)

The BC SPCA is warning Penticton residents to keep their cats safely indoors after multiple reports of cats poisoned in the Padmore area.

Several threads on Facebook also warn of cats being poisoned in Penticton recently, with some having to be put down. The posts have led to speculation as to how the cats are becoming poisoned, but that remains unknown.

If you see an animal in distress, call the BC SPCA provincial call center at 1-855-622-7722 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week. The call centre is closed on statutory holidays.

If there is an animal emergency outside of these hours, the SPCA says to contact the RCMP.



