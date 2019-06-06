Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada to host educational event in Kelowna

Dr. Elaine Kingwell will speak at the educational event

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, British Columbia & Yukon Division (MSSOC), is hosting an education session in Kelowna.

Entitled “What can we learn about Multiple Sclerosis from routinely collected health information?”, the event will be held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre on June 13 at 5:00 p.m. and will feature speaker Dr. Elaine Kingwell.

Kingwell is a research associate and epidemiologist in the Department of Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

“Canada has one of the highest rates of Multiple Sclerosis in the world, about one in every 385 people,” said Jocelyn Cater, coordinator of community services for MSSOC.

READ MORE: Music Fest MS raises $27,500

The free session is open to people affected by MS, health professionals and people who want to learn about the latest research and symptom management developments.

“It is important to learn about MS because so many people around the country are living with it every day. Three-quarters of the people diagnosed are women and approximately 11 newly diagnosed people every day,” said Cater.

“By learning more about the disease and diagnosing it in the earlier stages, the quality of life for people living with the disease can be greatly affected.”

More information regarding the event is available at mssociety.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna golf course supports MS research

Michael Rodriguez
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at Michael.Rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Rutland Business After Hours attendees administer Naloxone to navel oranges
Next story
Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

Just Posted

Rutland Business After Hours attendees administer Naloxone to navel oranges

The Bridge trained attendees how to recognize signs of overdose, properly use life-saving kits

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

Okanagan College trades students benefit from new equipment

Government funding of $160,000 used to purchase up-to-date tools gives students upper hand

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Two-year-old Shuswap girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

Large development affects Summerland building permit statistics

One permit, issued in March, worth more than all others issues so far this year

Homeless carts cause frustration in Okanagan

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

Most Read