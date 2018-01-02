Multiple U-Hauls stolen from West Kelowna

Police in Kelowna since recovered one of the vehicles after New Year’s Eve theft

As many as five U-Haul vehicles were stolen from a rental facility in West Kelowna, one of which has since been recovered by RCMP in Kelowna.

On Dec. 31, 2017 shortly before 3 p.m., RCMP received a report of a theft of a Ford F250 U-Haul cube van, taken sometime overnight from outside a rental facility in West Kelowna.

Police say the thefts could be related to an incident that saw a U-haul strike a Kelowna motel.

Staff of the rental agency later discovered that their key return drop box had been forcibly removed from the wall and keys associated to as many as five rental vehicles were taken and later confirmed stolen from the lot.

“A short time after the thefts were reported to police in West Kelowna, Mounties in Kelowna located and recovered one of the stolen rental vehicles, unoccupied and undamaged, parked in the area of Harvey Avenue and Chandler Street,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Anyone with any information on these thefts is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

