Update: Multiple vehicle accident on highway in West Kelowna

Vehicles have been removed from the intersection at Ross Road and Highway 97

Update: 3:32 p.m.

Traffic is now moving on Highway 97 after a two vehicle accident was cleared from Ross Road and Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

A large pick-up truck appeared to have been rear-ended at the scene. Both vehicles were removed from the intersection and there are no reports of injuries

Original

A multiple vehicle accident is slowing traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Reports of an accident came in around 2:40 p.m. this afternoon from the corner of Highway 97 and Ross Road.

According to a Capital News reporter on scene, traffic northbound was being affected.

There is little information at this time and the Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.

