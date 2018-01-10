Update: Multiple vehicle accident on highway in West Kelowna

Vehicles have been removed from the intersection at Ross Road and Highway 97

Update: 3:32 p.m.

Traffic is now moving on Highway 97 after a two vehicle accident was cleared from Ross Road and Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

A large pick-up truck appeared to have been rear-ended at the scene. Both vehicles were removed from the intersection and there are no reports of injuries

Original

A multiple vehicle accident is slowing traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Reports of an accident came in around 2:40 p.m. this afternoon from the corner of Highway 97 and Ross Road.

According to a Capital News reporter on scene, traffic northbound was being affected.

There is little information at this time and the Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.

If you see news, send you pictures and video to newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Packed house in Peachland for controversial proposed development

Just Posted

Packed house in Peachland for controversial proposed development

Change to district’s OCP prompts outcry by opponents of proposed five-storey building on Beach Avenue

Update: Multiple vehicle accident on highway in West Kelowna

Vehicles have been removed from the intersection at Ross Road and Highway 97

Kelowna police search for missing 91 year old

Frederick Mason was last seen Jan. 10

Cause of Westbank mobile home fire not known

Fire chief says parts of the structure had to be pulled down to fight Jan. 4 fire

Double digit price increases in Kelowna’s housing market

Economic strength and in-migration from Lower Mainland contribute to strong seller’s market

Gold medal still sinking in for Rockets’ Foote

Defenceman Cal Foote and Kelowna teammate Dillon Dube are back after winning world junior title

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Alzheimer Society of B.C. campaign aims to end stigma

Almost 50 per cent of Canadians would not want others to know if they had dementia, says new survey

Letter: Ben Stewart’s letter was ‘interesting’

Kelowna area letter-writer says he wonders why Ben Stewart gave up his seat in first place

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

Most Read