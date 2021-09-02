(Paula Tran/Capital News)

Multiple-vehicle crash causes delays on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on the highway

A multiple-vehicle collision is stalling traffic at Highway 97 and Banks Road in Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions and the turning lane from Highway 97 onto Banks is blocked.

Emergency crews are on scene cleaning up. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m.

More to come.

