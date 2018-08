Two of the three lanes are open, traffic moving slowly

A multiple vehicle crash involving eight cars has traffic backed up on Northbound Highway 97 before the Highway 33 intersection.

Ambulance, RCMP and Fire crews are on scene of the eight car pile up.

Traffic is still moving in two of the three lanes, however it is moving slowly.

We will update with more information as it comes available.

