Music trio visits Kelowna

Gryphon Trio will play at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 2

A popular trio is making their way to Kelowna.

Chamber Music Kelowna will present the Gryphon Trio for one performance only, Friday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary season, the two-time Juno award winning Gryphon Trio kicked off their western tour earlier this week with more than 12 performances scheduled in British Columbia, Alberta, and Washington state.

The trio, violinist Annalee Patipatanakoon, cellist Roman Borys and pianist Jamie Parker continue to impress international audiences and press with performances that “bring out the kind of delicacy and sensuous beauty that’s often overlooked (BBC Music Magazine).”

The concert program will include Canadian composer Dinuk Wijeratne’s Love Triangle, a work commissioned by the Gryphon Trio, Haydn’s Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major, Hob. XV:29, and the gorgeous Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major by Brahms.

Limited single tickets may be still available and can be purchased through the RCA box office at 250-717-5304 or online at rotarycentreforthearts.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.