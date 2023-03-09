Penticton Firefighters go into a building in the 400 block of Main Street where a storage room had been broken into and a mattress was on fire on March 8. The building houses residents, a coffee house and Twisted Chopsticks Eatery. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton Firefighters go into a building in the 400 block of Main Street where a storage room had been broken into and a mattress was on fire on March 8. The building houses residents, a coffee house and Twisted Chopsticks Eatery. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

‘My business almost went up in flames’: Downtown Penticton restaurant owner vents frustration

A mattress fire is deemed suspicious in a building that houses residents and Twisted Chopsticks

The owner of Twisted Chopsticks Eatery in downtown Penticton is feeling frustrated but grateful it wasn’t worse after his business and the building it’s in almost went up in flames Wednesday, March 8.

Around 3 p.m., a person/s broke into the storage room in the basement of the building and a mattress and electrical caught fire. The building also houses residential suites and a coffee shop.

“My business almost went up in flames,” posted Harold Cruz, owner of Twisted Chopsticks. Cruz is away at the moment but got a call from his employee about what happened. Twisted Chopsticks is closed for the season but reopens in April.

“Thanks to the quick action of my worker looking after the place (Ilona), my neighbour Rick and Greg, Penticton firefighters and a stroke of luck what could have been a big disaster was prevented. Very frustrating and infuriating,” said Cruz in a Facebook post.

There was a water pipe above where the mattress caught fire. When heated, the pipe burst, helping suppress the flames, he added.

According to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp, the fire in the 400 block of Main Street is suspicious in nature and was located in the burnt mattress and electrical.

The mattress was destroyed and the electrical in the basement was damaged but luckily the fire will have no impact on residents.

The fire didn’t extend to the rest of the building, said Trupp.

Penticton Fire had two engines and seven firefighters at the scene.

READ MORE: Hit and run leaves Penticton teen in serious condition

Breaking NewsCrime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Love what you do and appreciate the celebrations, says Kelowna mortgage advisor
Next story
‘She was a beast’: B.C. women recovering after alleged assault by unknown driver

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Eagles

Members of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra play alongside the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra in Kelowna Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo: Maja Pannes: OSO)
REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra gives the gift of music

(Black Press file photo)
Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard

The soccer dome adjacent to Rutland Senior Secondary is the site of the school's soccer academy program. (Contributed)
School briefs: Fees rising for Central Okanagan school sports academies