Myeloma conference coming to Kelowna

The free education conference is held June 15 and 16

Myeloma Canada is holding an educational conference for patients and caregivers in Kelowna.

The free education conference will be held June 15-16 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

“Multiple Myeloma is cancer of the plasma cells made in bone marrow,” said Susan Schmalz, member of the local support group for Myeloma Canada.

“Myeloma is not melanoma, which is a skin cancer.”

The weekend-long conference aims to educate people impacted by Myeloma of the latest advances in research and symptom managment.

Registration for the free event closes on June 1. To register, visit events.eply.com/kelowna2022 and for event inquiries contact Michelle Oana at moana@myeloma.ca.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Cancer FoundationCancerCity of Kelowna