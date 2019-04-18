Naked toddler near Florida IHOP leads to arrest of passed out adults

The toddler’s mom and the mom’s fiance were arrested on charges including methamphetamine possession

Employees of a Florida IHOP were headed to work early Friday when they found a naked toddler wandering the restaurant’s parking lot. They then found the toddler’s mom and the mom’s fiance passed out in a nearby van.

Panama City police tell news outlets that the employees were unable to wake 24-year-old Jordyn Freeman and 27-year-old Randy McMillin, both of whom were under the influence of drugs.

Police say two 9-month-old children were also found in the van, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. They say one of the twins was covered in blankets and pillows.

Police say the soiled children were given clean clothes and diapers and placed with the state Department of Children and Families.

The Ohio couple was arrested on charges including methamphetamine possession.

The Associated Press

