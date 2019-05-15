Naked woman apprehended outside Kelowna RCMP Detachment

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

An almost fully naked woman was transported to hospital after creating a disturbance outside of the Kelowna police detachment on Saturday afternoon.

The situation unfolded outside of the RCMP detachment just before 1 p.m. on May 11.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and out of concern for her well-being, she was taken into police custody under the Mental Health Act and taken for a full medical assessment.

RCMP are investigating an alleged physical altercation involving the woman on Friday evening at a business located in the 200-block of Bernard Avenue.

“We are not in a position to provide specific details about the altercation as we are still continuing our efforts to interview the individuals involved,” O’Donaghey said in a release.

Witnesses are encouraged to come forward to RCMP with any additional information.