Naked woman apprehended outside Kelowna RCMP Detachment

An almost fully naked woman was transported to hospital after creating a disturbance outside of the Kelowna police detachment on Saturday afternoon.
The situation unfolded outside of the RCMP detachment just before 1 p.m. on May 11.
Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and out of concern for her well-being, she was taken into police custody under the Mental Health Act and taken for a full medical assessment.
RCMP are investigating an alleged physical altercation involving the woman on Friday evening at a business located in the 200-block of Bernard Avenue.
“We are not in a position to provide specific details about the altercation as we are still continuing our efforts to interview the individuals involved,” O’Donaghey said in a release.
Witnesses are encouraged to come forward to RCMP with any additional information.
Caitlin Clow
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
