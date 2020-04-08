Your Green Kitchen owner Rouve Hembling. Photo courtesy of Your Green Kitchen

Nakusp and Kelowna businesses partner up to make face masks during COVID-19 crisis

The businesses expect to deliver their first set of masks on April 7 or 8

Your Green Kitchen in Nakusp and The Market Bags in Kelowna have joined forces to create and distribute face masks for people living in the two communities.

The businesses started making the non-medical grade fabric masks on April 5 from a variety of donated cotton.

READ MORE: Selkirk College starts COVID-19 emergency fund for students

Your Green Kitchen store owner Rouve Hembling said the masks will be given to all types of people.

“These masks will primarily be for pharmacy workers, cashiers at banks and child care providers,” said Hembling.

“The masks will also help vulnerable people who still need to do daily chores like going to the grocery store.”

In Nakusp, eight people have already volunteered at Your Green Kitchen to help sew and produce the masks.

Hembling said she’ll be reaching out online to see who needs the masks once they’re finished.

“When I finish my first set of masks on April 7 or 8, I’ll be putting a call out on the Nakusp Communicator to see if there are any businesses or people that need them,” said Hembling.

Hembling said she’s been receiving all kinds of fabric to produce the masks for residents.

“We got tons of fabric donations from the community,” said Hembling.

“That includes everything from cropping scraps and fabric that we’ve just up-cycled and re-purposed for the masks.”

Hembling emphasizes that the fabric masks only provide minor protection for people wearing them.

She said the businesses will continue making the masks for as long as they can.

To remain up-to-date on the initiative, you can visit the Your Green Kitchen Facebook page.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews
Next story
Kettle Valley Steam Railway cancels Easter trains

Just Posted

Kelowna Rotary Club donates $50,000 for youth treatment program

The donation will support The Bridge’s Okanagan youth Recovery House project

Pink supermoon lights up night sky in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Largest and brightest full moon of the year was most visible on April 7

Nakusp and Kelowna businesses partner up to make face masks during COVID-19 crisis

The businesses expect to deliver their first set of masks on April 7 or 8

WATCH: Kelowna country singer serenades Predator Ridge residents

Melissa Livingstone wanted to help spread joy through music

COVID-19: Government response to people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

BC Housing announces 20 bed shelter for isolation, Journey Home coordinating community efforts

Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

RCMP probe sudden death of North Okanagan child

8 year old flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

Appointments available at Summerland after hours clinic

Telephone and video communications will be provided during COVID-19 pandemic

Fire on evening of April 7 reported near Pyramid Provincial Park

A small wildfire near Pyramid Provincial Park south of Summerland is under… Continue reading

Kettle Valley Steam Railway cancels Easter trains

Decision comes as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Straight from DeHart

Creating some Easter fun with PepsiCo’s help

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Most Read