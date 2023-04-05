Name change for Westbank First Nation construction division

WIBCO Construction Ltd. has been rebranded as Kilawna Builders Ltd

The project was inspired by kiɁlawnaɁ, the syilx Okanagan word for grizzly bear. (Photo/Facebook)

Westbank First Nation (WFN) has relaunched its construction division with a new name.

The WIBCO Construction Ltd. has been rebranded as the new Kilawna Builders Ltd brand (dba KiɁlawnaɁ Builders), an Indigenous-owned and operated company.

The project was inspired by kiɁlawnaɁ, the syilx Okanagan word for grizzly bear.

“We thank all the community members, directors, and employees who dedicated their time in supporting our construction division within Ntityix Development LP, owned by Westbank First Nation,” states a news release from WFN. “When working with us we guarantee transparency, communication, professionalism, and respect for the land to give you the peace of mind you deserve.”

kiɁlawnaɁ (WIBCO) has planned and built several residential and commercial developments from West Kelowna to Vernon.

