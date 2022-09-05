Naramata home destroyed by fire

The Naramata Fire Rescue Service (NFRS) was quick to extinguish a house fire Monday (Sep. 5) afternoon.

A large plume of smoke could be seen above 2425 Gammon Road around 12:45 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department was also called in to help with the blaze. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) helicopters were seen dropping water on the fire, and an initial attack crew was on scene as well.

The entire home was destroyed by the fire, a nearby trailer was damaged as well as a boat and shed.

The homeowner told Penticton Western News that they were mowing the lawn when the fire started. With the dry grass, it quickly spread and reached the house.

Everyone in the home, including pets, got out safely. However, the homeowner did say that a friend of theirs may have superficial burns on their feet from trying to put out the blaze.

The BCWS crew along with local firefighters were working to establish guard lines along the perimeter of the fire. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

The Penticton Fire Department and two helicopters are assisting the Naramata Fire Department after a fire began to spread into the grass on Gammon Road. #naramata #penticton pic.twitter.com/fEpzQLl1Kz — Brennan Phillips (@BrennanPhilli11) September 5, 2022

Breaking NewsfirePentictonPrinceton