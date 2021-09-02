Naramata winery offers complimentary glass of wine for B.C. hospital workers

Wine on the patio is the least we can do to show our gratitude, says Serendipity Winery

With everything going on right now in B.C., a Naramata winery is offering a complimentary glass of wine to hospital workers this long weekend.

“We wanted to show our gratitude so we are offering B.C. hospital workers a glass of Next Step on our patio this weekend,” said Serendipity Winery winemaker Katie O’Kell.

“We just wanted to do something extra nice for people who are working extra hard to keep us safe. While pandemic fatigue affects us all, our healthcare workers are potentially being impacted the most.”

“A glass of wine on the patio is the least we can do to help them know they are supported and appreciated for what they are doing for us.”

O’Kell has a number of friends in healthcare including doctors, nurses and paramedics.

“I’ve noticed they are all extraordinarily burnt out these days,” said O’Kell.

This isn’t the first time Serendipity has showed its appreciation for local health care workers.

When the pandemic first hit, a case of wine was dropped off to the ER staff at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“Since our numbers are spiking back up we wanted to do something again to show our support for the people who are tirelessly saving lives across our province.”

O’Kell, who ran in the city’s by-election, has a background in virology research, the study of infectious diseases.

“So this is an issue that means a lot to me personally,” she added about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serendipity’s patio bistro and tasting room is open fromThursday to Sunday.

Reservations can be made on the website or by sending a text message to Judy at 250-486-5290.

Cases in the South Okanagan are spiking right now as Interior Health has been the hot spot most of the summer.

Doctors and nurses are now going into 18 months of working in this pandemic. Some hospitals like Kelowna have seen a dramatic increase in COVID patients, forcing others elective surgeries to be put on hold.

