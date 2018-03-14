National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Jo-Anne McArthur, an award-winning Canadian photojournalist and founder of We Animals, will be one of UBC Okanagan’s 2018 Visiting Scholars.

As part of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS) visiting scholar program, McArthur will spend a week on campus from March 19 to 23 working with students and faculty, according to the university.

McArthur is a sought-after speaker and is the author of two books, We Animals (2014), and Captive (2017). She is also the subject of an award-winning documentary, The Ghosts in Our Machine, released worldwide in 2013. Last year, she launched the We Animals Archive, a resource where thousands of images are made available for free to anyone helping animals at weanimalsarchive.org.

“We are really fortunate to have a visiting scholar of this calibre join us,” says FCCS associate professor Jodey Castricano. “During her visit students, faculty, staff as well as the general public will be given many diverse opportunities to engage with McArthur and experience her substantial and compelling body of work.”

While in Kelowna, McArthur will host a public lecture and present her documentary photos in an exhibition in UBC Okanagan’s FINA Gallery, located at 1148 Research Road. This exhibition will be a series of projected still images and videos from a number of McArthur’s photo essays from projects around the world including Ape Action Africa, a primate sanctuary in Cameroon, and from a macaque breeding facility in Southeast Asia. Note: some of McArthur’s photos may be disturbing to some people, said UBCO.

A gallery reception takes place Tuesday, March 20 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at the FINA Gallery, and the public is welcome to attend, view her work and meet McArthur, said UBCO.

At the public talk, We Animals: Stories of Love and Liberation, she will share some of the most compelling stories of the countless non-human animals she has met around the world, said UBCO.

The public talk takes place Thursday, March 22 at 7 p.m. in the theatre at Okanagan College’s student services building (S104). This event is co-hosted by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies and the Okanagan College English department.

McArthur’s photography and writing has been in publications such as National Geographic and National Geographic Traveller, The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail, Lens Culture, the LA Times, Elle Canada, Parade, Canadian Geographic, THIS Magazine, DAYS Japan, Helsingin Sanomat, Der Spiegel, PhotoLife magazine, Huffington Post, Earth Island Journal, Outdoor Photography, Feature Shoot and Alternatives Journal, said the university.

